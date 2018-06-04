Construction for IndyGo’s Red Line set to begin Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Construction on the new bus route called the “Red Line” begins Monday.

Drivers need to be aware of all the activity. The bus route will stretch from university of Indianapolis all the way to Broad Ripple. The first phase of construction will start just outside University of Indianapolis. Stretching along Shelby Street, the Red Line will add stops from the college all the way to Broad Ripple going through Fountain Square.

The project totals right around $96 million and $75 million is coming from the Federal Small Starts grant. Crews will be working along Shelby Street during phase one of the project. They’re improving both the sidewalks and the roadway to prepare for additional building of a few new stops. A major feature will be the addition of a bus only lane. There is a detailed construction map and schedule online.

The next three weeks looks like this according to that site: First this week sidewalk and roadway preparations for Shelby Street starting on Hanna Avenue. Then next week June 10, from Troy Avenue to Raymond Street. Then two weeks from right now June 17 construction hits Raymond Street to Prospect Street. Drivers will be able to get through but may have to wait for flaggers. Phase one is estimated to take about six months.

The major goal of all this is to improve the transit in Marion County and Indianapolis. Leaders say this will increase local transit service by 70 percent, connecting multiple neighborhoods throughout the city on one line stretching 13 miles.