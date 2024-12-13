Consumer Reports’ top kitchen gadgets: Air fryers, espresso makers and more

INDIANAPOLIS (CONSUMER REPORTS) — It’s that time of year—more gatherings, more cooking, more eating, and more gift-giving!

The experts at Consumer Reports pulled together a list of some of their favorite cooking and kitchen gadgets — just in time for gifting or rounding out your own kitchen for the holidays.

CR’s Tanya Christian says an air fryer is tough to beat in terms of must-have kitchen appliances. The Tabitha Brown air fryer has a cute modern design with a pop of color, so it’s very giftable.

“I’m obsessed with air fryers because I feel like they just make food better. You get the crispiness but you don’t actually have to fry the food,” Christian said.

You can spoil the latte lover on your list with the Ninja Luxe. CR’s Angela Lashbrook says the espresso that comes out of the Ninja Luxe is just as good, if not better than, the espresso you might get at your local café!

“The steam wand makes the froth super silky smooth. It is just beautiful, latte-art-worthy milk steaming.”

CR’s Pang-Chieh Ho takes a bare-bones approach to kitchen appliances, but one thing she can’t live without is her microwave. She says the Anyday io microwaveable cookware set allows you to skip the questionable plastic containers and still reap the rewards of speedy microwave cooking. Or, CR editors say the $20 Kyocera makes a great stocking stuffer.

Consumer Reports says a special kitchen gift doesn’t have to set you back. Consider a citrus squeezer, dish towels, or a new set of oven mitts for your favorite home cook.