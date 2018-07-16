Convicted sex offender located after manhunt

UPDATE: Moto was located without incident at original location at 3:55 p.m. Original story follows below.

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A manhunt is underway for a convicted sex offender that police say is armed and dangerous.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 30-year-old Christopher Moto of Anderson. He is described as standing 6′ 2″ and weighing 260 pounds.

He is wanted on warrants of failure to register as a sex offender, a probation violation and failure to return to lawful detention.

According to MCSO, deputies responded to the 3600 block of East County Road 300 North for a sexual assault of female. The victim told deputies that Moto assaulted her, threatened her life and then fled the scene..

She also told police that he had multiple firearms in his possession at the time.

Police are searching northeast of Anderson and have deployed a drone to help find Moto. A K-9 is also aiding in the search.

In 2011, Moto was sentenced on two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

If you know where to find Moto, please call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 765-648-6775.