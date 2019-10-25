Cool and cloudy Friday with heavy rain for Saturday!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Cloudy sky for the Friday morning drive with temperatures in the 40s to start the day! Temperatures don’t budge too much. Most spots will warm to the upper 50s.

Friday night football will be dry and cloudy with lows falling through the 40s.

The next weather maker arrives Saturday with heavy rain through the morning and afternoon. Highs will warm to the upper 50s. Rain accumulation looks to be heavy and could create some localized flooding in flood-prone locations. We could see anywhere between 1-2″ by the end of the day.

Sunday will be a dry one with a lot of cloud cover lingering during the afternoon. Highs will warm to the lower 60s. Tailgating for the Colts game looks dry and cool.

Next week we see some big changes with some flurries in the forecast for Halloween, with temperatures dipping to the mid-40s for daytime highs.