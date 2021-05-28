News

Cool and wet end to the week

(WISH) — Scattered showers and storms this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s. Scattered showers and storms will continue through the rest of the day with highs in the lower 70s from Indy and points south while northern Indiana cool to the 50s. Tonight showers and storms become a bit more isolated with lows falling to the upper 40s.

More sunshine for this weekend with plenty of sunshine through the weekend but it will be cooler. Highs Saturday will top out in the lower 60s with sunshine. Warmer and dry for race day with highs in the lower 70s with mainly sunny skies. Memorial day looks slightly warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Next week looks unsettled with several rain chances mid week. Highs will top out in the mid 70s through the end of next week with dry hours next Friday!