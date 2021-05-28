News

Cool and wet end to the week

by: Stephanie Mead
Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) — Scattered showers and storms this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s. Scattered showers and storms will continue through the rest of the day with highs in the lower 70s from Indy and points south while northern Indiana cool to the 50s. Tonight showers and storms become a bit more isolated with lows falling to the upper 40s.

More sunshine for this weekend with plenty of sunshine through the weekend but it will be cooler. Highs Saturday will top out in the lower 60s with sunshine. Warmer and dry for race day with highs in the lower 70s with mainly sunny skies. Memorial day looks slightly warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Next week looks unsettled with several rain chances mid week. Highs will top out in the mid 70s through the end of next week with dry hours next Friday!

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Bill Cosby denied parole as board says former actor needs to meet more requirements

Entertainment /

Social spending, business tax hike drive $6T Biden budget

Politics /

After delays, GOP poised to block bipartisan 1/6 riot probe

Politics /

Disgruntled worker who killed 9 appeared to target victims

National /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.