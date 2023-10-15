Cool, breezy conditions continue this weekend

TONIGHT

Although a few sprinkles of mist are possible, new rainfall amounts wont add up to very much at all by the end of the night.

Sunset: 7:07 PM

Saturday night looks like skies will stay mostly cloudy with early evening drizzles fading overnight. Low temperatures in the mid 40s by the morning hours. Winds gusty out of the north at 10-20 MPH.

TOMORROW

Rain again looks hard to come by but is still possible especially midday.

Sunday is going to return to partly cloudy skies by the morning hours, but clouds will take back over into the afternoon hours. Rain isn’t super likely during the day. Best chances could be some midday light showers if any rain at all falls in your area. Wind still gusty out of the north at 10-20 MPH.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Sunday night looks like it will feature the wind finally slowing down and skies going back to partly cloudy. Showers still possible but the rain will remain unimpactful.

MONDAY

Monday features the last chances for rain in the forecast with the nearby low-pressure system. Still maybe only a 20% chance for your rain in your specific neighborhood.

8 DAY

Wednesday looks to be the best weather day of the week ahead with partly sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid 60s.

Rain moves out of the forecast and there are not high chances for rain to return anytime soon so you might be able to keep those umbrellas away for now. Skies clear up moving into the later parts of the week and things warm back up in the afternoons. High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday in the mid 60s before cooling down and becoming cloudy next weekend. Drought conditions are still across the state so the more rain we can squeeze out of this week’s weather the better.