Cool tonight, more sunshine Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chilly air takes a grip tonight. There will be two rain chances to watch in a relatively quiet next 8-day forecast.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies will be holding in place from the evening. Winds will continue to decrease and by the early morning hours temperatures will be back in the 30s. Freeze warnings are in effect for the central section of the state with frost advisories a little further south with the colder air. These weather alerts go into effect at 2 am and last until 10 am on Sunday.

TOMORROW: Areas of frost to start off Easter Sunday can be expected. Sunshine and cooler air should last much of the day. Some clouds may move in later on. Highs will get into the low to mid 50s.

TOMORROW NIGHT: A line of showers will move in along a passing cold front. This chilly rain will last much of the overnight hours with the potential of some mixed precipitation in the early morning. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

MONDAY: A stray shower may be left over from Sunday night’s passing front, but otherwise clouds will be decreasing throughout the day. Highs get into the low to mid 50s.

8-Day forecast: Cooler air is here to start off the week, however, temperatures will slowly climb throughout the entire week. Another rain chance is possible Wednesday, but we are in for a generally quiet week. Next weekend, highs could reach the 70s.