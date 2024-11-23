Cool weekend with warming trends, Thanksgiving outlook included

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy skies are expected with calm conditions settling in across the area. Lows will hover in the mid-30s, with light southwest winds at around 5 mph.

TOMORROW

Partly sunny skies will dominate the day, as warming southwesterly winds increase to 5 to 10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph by the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-50s, marking the start of a milder stretch of weather.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Clouds will increase overnight with a 40% chance of light rain after midnight. Expect lows in the upper 40s, with winds from the south-southwest at 8 to 10 mph, occasionally gusting up to 18 mph.

MONDAY

Rain is likely, particularly after the early afternoon, as a cold front approaches. Highs will peak in the upper 50s to near 60 before the front’s passage. Southerly winds at 10 to 20 mph will bring gusts near 25 mph. Precipitation amounts will be light, between a tenth and a quarter of an inch.

MONDAY NIGHT

A 20% chance of rain lingers before midnight, followed by clearing skies overnight. Temperatures will drop rapidly into the low 30s as west-northwest winds persist at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 21 mph.

TUESDAY

Expect sunny but chilly conditions as cold air settles into the region. Highs will struggle to reach the low 40s, with west winds around 8 mph keeping it brisk.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy skies return overnight, with lows dipping into the upper 20s. Winds will be light from the west, becoming calm toward morning.

WEDNESDAY

The next weather system begins to approach. A 30% chance of rain or snow is possible in the afternoon, as highs climb into the low 40s. Winds will remain light, becoming south-southwest by late day.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

A chance of rain showers before midnight, transitioning to a mix of rain and snow overnight as colder air filters in. Lows will settle into the low 30s, with east-northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph. Precipitation chances remain at 50%, but any snow accumulation is expected to be light.

THANKSGIVING

A 50% chance of rain and snow will persist throughout the holiday, though amounts are uncertain. Highs are expected to reach the low 40s under partly sunny skies.

7 DAY FORECAST

A warming trend will dominate Sunday and Monday before colder air settles back into the region Tuesday and beyond. Thanksgiving week brings uncertainty, with a chance for mixed precipitation and below-average temperatures later in the period.