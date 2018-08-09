Cop stops 130 mph race on north split; 2 arrested

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two men have been arrested after what police called a Thursday morning race in the north split.

Donavan Wilson, 20, of Indianapolis, and Bradley Roberts, 43, of Greenfield, were described in a news release from Indiana State Police as two reckless drivers who raced one another on eastbound Interstate 70 in the north split.

Police Sgt. Jon Caddell said in the release, “I noticed a Corvette and a Mustang recklessly weaving in and out of traffic at an incredibly high rate of speed. As I was catching up to the vehicles I found they were in excess of 130 mile per hour.”

Caddell pulled over both vehicle and found Wilson, the driver of the Corvette, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and marijuana. A search of Wilson’s Corvette led to the discovery of a bag of synthetic urine. Wilson was arrested for OWI, OWI while on drugs, underage consumption of alcohol, speed contest, reckless driving and possession of a device to interfere with a drug test, the release said.

The Mustang driver, Roberts, was arrested on preliminary charges of speed contest and reckless driving.

The investigation has been turned over to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Both men remained in the Marion County Jail on Thursday afternoon. Their jail booking photos were not immediately available.

Lt. Jeff Payne, commander of the state police Indianapolis district, issued this statement in the release: