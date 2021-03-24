2nd mass vaccination clinic at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to start April 1

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Another mass vaccination clinic will happen at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway next week, health officials announced on Wednesday during Gov. Eric Holcomb’s weekly coronavirus briefing.

The clinic will run for 16 days throughout April. The clinic, with the first on April 1, will offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Hoosiers can begin scheduling their appointments Wednesday afternoon, Indiana State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said. To find the Indianapolis Motor Speedway clinic when signing up, use the ZIP code 46222.

Box also reminded Hoosiers that people 18 and older are approved for the Johnson & Johnson shot. People younger than 18 years old will not be eligible to get the single-shot vaccine.

The clinic will be open for appointments from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on April 1-3, April 13-18 and April 24-30.

Unlike the mass vaccination clinics in March, IU Health will lead the clinics in April. The health provider will send from 100-200 people each day to administer the shots. IMS and the Indiana National Guard will provide support.

“The IMS leaders have really done a great job of making this a great experience for folks to do in addition to saving many lives,” said Kristen Kelley, the director of infection prevention at IU Health.

Kelley said the clinics are an important step to helping bring an end to the pandemic.

“It is really important that we race these new variants and get out of this pandemic quickly,” Kelley said. “To think about 100,000 people in April, leading up to the historic month of May at the track, this is huge. This is what it’s going to take to get us out of the pandemic.”

Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) expects to vaccinate up to 6,000 Hoosiers per day at the clinic.

“We realize that Hoosiers who will be eligible when this clinic opens aren’t yet able to register for those appointments at this site,” Box said. “Please remember that we still want our highest risk people who are eligible now to get the soonest appointments and that we are also adding appointments, locations, and more mass vaccination sites across the state.”

Box also said ISDH is working to distribute vaccines to large businesses and industry partners soon.

The Indianapolis 500 is set for May 30 at the track. Marion County health authorities have yet to announce whether any fans will be allowed, but track owner Roger Penske has said he’s bullish on having spectators.