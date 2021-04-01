Coronavirus

2nd mass vaccination clinic underway at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Vehicles prepare to enter garages at Indianapolis Motor Speedway where COVID-19 vaccinations are underway on April 1, 2021. (Photo Provided/Indiana University Health)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s Round 2 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway: IU Health, IMS and the Indiana Department of Health on Thursday launched a 16-day vaccination clinic, just like that one offered over four days in March.

The goal for April is to administer up to 96,000 vaccines.

The clinic will offer 6,000 shots per day of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Over 1,000 IU Health employees have signed up to work the clinic. Many of the first volunteer shifts will be filled by physicians, nurses and support staff who have worked in IU Health’s COVID-19 wards during the pandemic.

Because the clinics will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, only Hoosiers age 18 and older are eligible to be vaccinated at IMS. Registration is required in advance at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. To find the IMS clinic, use the ZIP code 46224.

The clinic will run from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. today through Saturday, April 13-18 and April 24-30.

The speedway is at 4790 W. 16th St. Entrance will be through Gate 2 off 16th Street. Everyone is asked to wear a mask while being vaccinated.