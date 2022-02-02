Coronavirus

3 in 10 parents want their young children vaccinated right away

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More parents appear to be warming up to the idea of COVID-19 vaccines for the very youngest children. New numbers from the Kaiser Family Foundation show that three in 10 parents with children under five years old want their kids vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible.

Here is this latest poll:

31% of parents say they would get their young kids vaccinated right away.

29% of parents say they would wait and see what happens with the vaccine.

12% would only get their kids vaccinated if it’s required.

26% of parents say they say they definitely would not.

The percentage of parents wanting to vaccinate did increase in January of 2022, compared to September and July of 2021.

Courtesy: Kaiser Family Foundation



This data comes as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for kids six months to five years old was submitted to the FDA for emergency use authorization on Tuesday. Now the agency’s vaccine advisory committee is scheduled to meet and consider it on Feb. 15.

This timeline means shots could be available for little kids in a matter of weeks. The U.S. Surgeon General said this is a big step.

“What is happening right now is Pfizer is in the process of getting all of their data to the FDA. And what the FDA is going to do is a thorough and thoughtful analysis of that data, to understand two critical questions. Is this vaccine safe for kids under five? And, it is effective for kids under five? If the answer to both of those questions is yes, then they will recommend it to be used,” said U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

New data from the Kaiser Family Foundation also shows the number of older kids getting vaccinated is increasing. In January 61% of 12-17-year-olds and 33% of 5-11-year-olds were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Courtesy: Kaiser Family Foundation

The FDA said it hopes the authorization of the vaccine for younger kids can be granted later this month.