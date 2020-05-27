‘A kind soul’: Family remembers 1st Indiana teen to die of COVID-19

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — The family of Indiana’s first teenager to die of COVID-19 complications is reflecting on his life.
Andre Guest was just 16 years old. He died April 27.
On May 1, Lawrence North High School held a drive-thru memorial in his honor.
News 8 got in touch with his mother, Dawn Gut-Guest, who said she couldn’t get through an interview but shared this statement about her son:
“Andre was a kind soul. Only saw the positive in others. He believed anyone was the same as he was. Kind and giving. He would buy others lunches at school with his lunch account when others had no money. He felt we as parents would just put more money in the account. Andre was chosen and loved by the entire family. We are still struggling daily without him. Andre was adopted. We brought him and his twin sister home from Wishard. We were foster parents and when reunification fell thru. We sat down with bio children and decided to proceed with adoption. The biological children said, where else would they go? And with that we proceed (sic) adopting Andre and his sisters.”