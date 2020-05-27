‘A kind soul’: Family remembers 1st Indiana teen to die of COVID-19

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — The family of Indiana’s first teenager to die of COVID-19 complications is reflecting on his life.

Andre Guest was just 16 years old. He died April 27.

On May 1, Lawrence North High School held a drive-thru memorial in his honor.

News 8 got in touch with his mother, Dawn Gut-Guest, who said she couldn’t get through an interview but shared this statement about her son: