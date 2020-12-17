Approval for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine could come quick

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A second version of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna could be approved by an FDA panel Thursday.

A quick approval could happen because FDA staff have already reviewed and confirmed the safety of Moderna’s vaccine. They haven’t listed any major concerns.



The vaccine is very similar to Pfizer’s. Both use a new approach involving genetic material known as messenger RNA or MRNA. It’s been tested in tens of thousands of volunteers across the us. The rollout could be just as quick as the rollout for Pfizer’s vaccine was this week.



Moderna says it can show its vaccine prevents asymptomatic infections. A report released from the FDA on Tuesday found the Moderna vaccine shot was effective across various racial and ethnic groups and also those with underlying medical conditions. It was 86% effective in people 65 and over and 95% effective in those 18 to 65. The most common side effects were fatigue and headache.



Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says the federal government has nearly 5.9 million doses of the vaccine ready. They will be delivered to more than 3,000 sites next week. Operation Warp Speed officials say 20 million doses of the vaccine can be delivered by the end of the month.



Health officials say it will be easier to distribute Moderna’s vaccine. Pfizer’s vaccine must be stored at around minus 100 degrees Fahrenheit, a temperature that requires a special type of freezer. Moderna’s can tolerate temperatures manageable by an ordinary freezer.

