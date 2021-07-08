Coronavirus

As pandemic passes, politeness returns amid reopening

A man dresses up in the US flag colors, as people gather in McCarren Park during the US Independence Day holiday in New York on July 4, 2021. - Parties have been making a comeback in New York where the city's Covid-19 vaccination rollout has drastically reined in coronavirus case numbers and almost all restrictions designed to curb the spread of the virus have been lifted. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The pandemic has left many people frustrated and lashing out under circumstances they normally wouldn’t. Some incidences have even made national news. But as the world heads back toward normalcy, will it change the way people interact with strangers?

News 8 spoke with Kimble Richardson, licensed mental health counselor at Community Health Network, who says physical environment and social interactions are inextricably linked. According to Richardson, the pandemic forced us to go into survival mode.

“We had to make sure we were safe being around people and now we’re asked to reintegrate ourselves,” Richardson said. “Now we’re putting ourselves back into society both physically, emotionally and mentally. That’s a process. But during the pandemic, we had to immediately stop everything.”

This was difficult and new for everyone, he says, and may explain some displaced aggressiveness or hostility toward others. But now people can let their guard down — both literally and physically.

“We are without masks. So we have to be more accountable for our actions. Masks gave us anonymity, and we may have been able to get away with a little bit more behaviors that are rude,” Richardson said. “At the same time, some of the pressure has been lifted. We have a little bit of wiggle room emotionally. And when you put all of that together, people are nice to each other again.”

Pandemic fear was a big factor affecting social behaviors.

“When we have a little less fear, we’re more apt to want to be more connected to people. Interestingly, when people feel afraid, they also want to connect. But we couldn’t and in order to survive, we had to put that schema in our mind. But now we can put ourselves back into a position where we can be with others and do it politely.”

Based on his own experiences, Richardson says, he has seen a change. He’s hearing more pleases, thank you’s and excuses me’s. If anything, he hopes the coronavirus pandemic has taught people to be kinder and gentler to others in the world