Ball State University president tests positive for COVID-19

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Ball State University President Geoffrey Mearns has tested presumptively positive for COVID-19, the university confirmed in a tweet Saturday afternoon.

According to the statement, Mearns learned of his positive result Saturday morning and is showing no symptoms. He’s quarantining at his home with his wife Jennifer, who’s also showing no symptoms.

A statement from Ball State University. pic.twitter.com/MLX6RYtxlH — Ball State (@BallState) December 12, 2020

Mearns took a PCR test Friday out of an abundance of caution before the Ball State Football team’s game against Western Michigan University. He was planning to attend in person, according to Ball State.

The university said Mearns has been adhering to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and university guidelines since the pandemic, including the past several weeks.

Means has completed the contact tracing process, according to BSU.

