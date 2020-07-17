Bands march on after 2020 competition cancellation

Marching bands across the state are in despair over the loss of the 2020 competition season. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) says all of its live marching band events are cancelled.

Some schools plan to keep marching on.

Bands say the thousands that would normally watch them compete in state at Lucas Oil Stadium may just have to tune into a live stream or go to a football game this year as they figure out how to operate without competitions.

The Marching Pride of Lawrence Township started practicing this year’s big show back in June virtually over Zoom.

“This week we would work on this skill and everybody mute yourself out, I’m going to pop in, listen to each person and give them feedback,” Lawrence Central Band Director Emily Trapani said.

Just as in-person practice started, ISSMA canceled all competitions for the year.

“Our gut reaction as a staff was obviously really upset for the kids,” Lawrence North High School Band director Connor Vaughn said.

Nearly 200 schools compete in ISSMA events. Those competitions are the centerpiece of the marching band program. Without them, many schools are still trying to figure out what to do this marching season.

“We still have to use this season as an opportunity to train ourselves for next season,” Vaughn said. “So, we’re not going to play really easy music. We’re not going to take the easy way out.”

Marching Pride says they’re going to look at the positives of the cancellation.

“We are working on reducing cost for kids to make this more accessible for kids who may not have been able to do it originally because of the schedule or because of finances and those things,” Vaughn said.

“This is going to be a really good way for us to look at the way that we rehearse and the way that we time manage and we get from point ‘A’ to point ‘B’,” Trapani said.

They say in the end, marching band isn’t about the competition. It’s about making music and the experience — something they won’t let students miss out on this year.

“As long as we can, we’re going to cherish every moment that we get to rehearse with them and just be grateful for the fact that we get to make music as long as we can,” Trapani said. “And our students, I think, are appreciative of that and I think are onboard to do everything they can to have a meaningful year together.”

Marching Pride says they’re already working on next year’s competition show. ISSMA says they’re hopeful competitions can resume in 2021.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on July 13, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.