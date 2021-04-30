Coronavirus

Biden administration expected to restrict travel from India starting Tuesday

Police personnel riding on motorbikes hold placards during a Covid-19 coronavirus awareness rally in Chennai on April 29, 2021. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) (Photo by ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — The Biden administration will restrict travel from India starting on Tuesday on the advice of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a White House official told CNN.

“The policy was implemented in light of extraordinarily high Covid-19 caseloads and multiple variants circulating in India,” a White House official said.

The administration will issue a 212(f) order restricting entry into the US for foreign nationals who have been in India within the previous 14 days, a source familiar with the move said. Airlines have been told of the decision, the source said.

The new policy will take effect at 12:01 am ET Tuesday.

The policy won’t apply to American citizens, lawful permanent residents or other people with exemptions. As with all international travelers, individuals who fit that criteria traveling from India must still test negative prior to leaving the country, quarantine if they have not been vaccinated and test negative again upon reentering the US from India.

The restrictions also do not apply to humanitarian workers.

The White House informed congressional offices on Friday of the move.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.