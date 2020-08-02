Brownsburg firefighter who spent a month in hospital with COVID-19 returns to work

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A Brownsburg firefighter was back on the job Saturday after a long battle with COVID-19.

Kevin Byron first found out he was diagnosed with the virus in March. He spent the next month in the hospital, including two weeks on a ventilator. Byron says coronavirus really took a toll on his heart, kidney and lungs. And being in the hospital for so long led to some dark days.

“You start getting a little bit depressed because you are lying there thinking just how much of my life do I get to reclaim.. And then you look at it like the pity party is over, screw this I’m coming back stronger,” Byron said.

Bryon encourages people to wear a mask to and stay socially distant. He wants to thank the community who rallied behind him and his family during the hard times.

He says his way to thank them is to get back to work.

