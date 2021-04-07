Coronavirus

Butler University to begin offering COVID-19 vaccine to students on campus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Wednesday, Butler University students can start getting COVID-19 vaccines on campus.

It’s part of an effort to get people on campus vaccinated before the end of the semester.

This clinic is happening on Wednesday through Friday at Hinkle Fieldhouse from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The second round of shots will be given on May 4 to May 6 at the Health and Recreation Complex.

All students are welcome, including people who are from out of state and abroad, however, students must have already registered for appointments online.

The university is partnering with the Indiana State Health Department to offer free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

The school expects around 3,000 students to get their first dose over the next three days. Plus, Butler students from the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences will help administer the shots.

The school said at this point they are not requiring students to get vaccinated, but highly encourage it.

“We want to get as many students vaccinated before they leave for the summer so that they are fully vaccinated when they return for the fall. We really want to have a full college campus experience for our students in Fall of 2021 but we know that we can’t do that safely unless students are vaccinated. So it is important that we get this done now,” said Mark Apple, a Butler University spokesperson

If there are any vaccines leftover, Butler said they will make the shots available to the school faculty and staff.