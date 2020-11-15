Butler announces 25% fan capacity at basketball games, won’t offer season tickets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler University announced Sunday that 25% fan capacity will be allowed at Hinkle Fieldhouse for basketball games.

The school’s plan was approved by the Marion County Health Department and will begin on Nov. 25 for their men’s basketball home opener, school officials said in a release to News 8.

According to Butler, safety protocols include requiring face coverings, temperature checks and changes to concession stands.

Butler said the reduced capacity will accommodate physical distancing procedures recommended by the Marion County Health Department, Butler University, the BIG EAST Conference, the NCAA and other partner organizations.

There will be no season tickets offered this season, but tickets will be available in blocks consisting of two to four games, first to people who were season ticket holds last season and had put down a deposit for this season, then to the general public.

Trending Headlines

The school plans to make changes throughout the season as information and directives develop, according to the school.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health through Nov. 4, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.