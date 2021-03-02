Cases are down, but a 4th wave looms: An Indy doctor’s message to Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Coronavirus infections are the lowest they’ve been since October — an indication the pandemic may soon be behind us. However, some doctors are saying we are in the eye of the storm. A fourth wave is looming and if we’re not careful, the worst is yet to come.

The South African and U.K. coronavirus variants have made their way onto U.S. soil and are spreading rampantly across the country. These strains have scientists scratching their heads and just how protective the vaccine is against them presents a new challenge.

“These strains…are present in the United States and we need to be careful,” Dr. Amy Beth Kressel, infectious disease expert at Eskenazi Health, told News 8. “This could create another spike and we see this is what’s happening in Brazil, Manaus and Namibia. This seems to be associated with the South African strain.”

Kressel says these variants spread more quickly and are more severe than previous strains.

But one Johns Hopkins University professor is making headlines saying the opposite, claiming the country could be on the back end of the virus. The country could reach herd immunity as early as April.

But Kressel disagrees and says this may instill a false sense of hope to the public.

“To say that we’ll be over with this in April, I think, is overly optimistic. And I’m really concerned that people will think we’re back to normal. I think it’s more realistic to look towards the summer to be back to some kind of normalcy,” Kressel said.

Kressel does believe the end is in sight, but warns not to be so confident that we “snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.”

News 8’s medical reporter, Dr. Mary Elizabeth Gillis, D.Ed., is a classically trained medical physiologist and biobehavioral research scientist. She has been a health, medical and science reporter for over 5 years. Her work has been featured in national media outlets. You can follow her on Facebook @DrMaryGillis.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Feb. 25, 2021, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.