CDC adds 16 countries to ‘do not travel’ list

(CNN) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have added 16 additional destinations to their top designation of “Level 4: COVID-19 Very High.”

The added destinations are Andorra, Curaçao, Gibraltar, Greece, Guadeloupe, Iran, Ireland, Isle of Man, Kazakhstan, Lesotho, Libya, Malta, Martinique, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

U.S. citizens are advised against traveling to countries with more than 500 COVID cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days. Popular tourist spots like Spain and the United Kingdom currently fall into that category.

