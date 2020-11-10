Center Grove cancels Tuesday class for middle, high schools due to rise in COVID-19 cases

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Center Grove middle and high school classes are canceled on Tuesday after a rise in COVID-19 cases, the district said Monday.

According to a message on the Center Grove Community School Corporation’s website, students in grades 6-12 will move to e-learning on Wednesday.

Middle and high school students will move to the district’s blended model on Thursday. In that model, students attend classes in person two days a week and learn virtually three days a week.

This decision comes as Center Grove schools had seven positive cases reported on Saturday and Sunday, along with six other cases announced Monday afternoon.

More than 80 students were identified as close contacts to those who tested positive, the district said.

The district has two middle schools and one high school, with a combined 4,717 students.

