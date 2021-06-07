Coronavirus

City-County Council to consider ending mask mandate; business owners react

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Monday, City-County councilors will vote on the Marion County Health Department’s new COVID-19 health recommendations.

If approved, this could lift the mask mandate immediately for people who are fully vaccinated.

It would also increase capacity at summer camps, bars and restaurants to 75% and increase indoor events to a 50% capacity.

News 8 asked about half a dozen businesses in downtown Indianapolis if they plan to make masks optional if the health order changes are passed on Monday night. Most said they are waiting to see what the city-county council decides.

One Indianapolis building owner said he won’t tell his business tenants what to do, but thinks the mask requirement should be removed.

“I am not going to tell my commercial tenants on what to do or what kind of rules to enforce, but I think that they should follow CDC guidelines,” said Saman Sardari, who owns several commercial buildings in Indianapolis. “If the CDC says if you’re vaccinated then no mask needed, then they should follow that rule. And so that way, customers can have a better experience if they are dining or going to do their hair or anything like that. It will make things easier. And we can finally come back to some type of normalcy.”

Another business, Silver in the City, said they plan to keep masks, for now.

“At Silver in the City, we are going to continue requiring masks in store until we have confirmation that all of our employees who are choosing to get vaccinated have had the chance to get vaccinated,” said Claire Shipley, the general manager of the store.

She said the business owns another shop in Hamilton County where they took a similar approach and customers were understanding. Therefore, making this decision was not difficult.

“It wasn’t really a hard decision just because throughout the entire process we have been choosing to trust science. And the staff has the option to get vaccinated and so, we are just going from there and continuing until we know everyone can feel comfortable. And from then on, we are just going to a mask-optional stance so anyone who wants to wear a mask is absolutely welcome to, both staff and customers,” said Shipley.

Last week, the health department said they hope to end health restrictions by the Fourth of July, if 50% of people in Marion County get vaccinated.

Monday’s City-County Council meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m.