Colts playoff game brings Mass Ave back to life … almost

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts almost pulled off the win Sunday, and the bars downtown were almost back to normal, but something was missing.

The sidewalks along Massachusetts Avenue were not packed with fans as you might expect during an NFL playoff Saturday. There were a few groups of people out.

Jamie Cowger is not a Colts fan, but she and her friends were out for an afternoon of football in the bars.

“It is odd but it is nice to see the people that have come out; it is also kind of chilly,” said Cowger.

Minutes after the game had ended, Kira Lentz emerged from a local tavern. She was one of a handful of people who just needed to get out of the house and be around people.

“It definitely was not as exciting because there weren’t people cheering all around, like we wanted to be somewhere that was like that but we couldn’t find that,” said Lentz.

Mass Ave has been the heartbeat of the capital city’s entertainment district throughout the entire pandemic. The barriers that kept traffic off the street are gone; the tents that provided outdoor dining this summer have been packed up and put away.

For the past several weeks, restaurants and bars have been trying to stay afloat with limited seating and the lingering elephant in the room that’s now simply called the virus.

“It is strange, it is obvious, you can see it. It is dead here; I feel like any other time for a Colts playoff game, it would be packed in here,” said Indianapolis resident Ben Blakley. “There are about 25 people in here; it is kind of strange.”

Maureen Conway lives downtown, and Mass Ave is her Main Street. She and her friends opted for an open bar to watch the game instead of cramming everyone into an apartment.

“I think the game was fun; it was a good game. It was close,” said Conway.

The Colts’ season is the record books and we heard from several people that they can’t wait until next year, when they can hopefully watch football in bars without masks.

