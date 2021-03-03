Community leaders to hold virtual vaccine discussion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Wednesday evening, community leaders will conduct a discussion on the COVID-19 vaccine.
The discussion will be led by Deputy Mayor Judith Thomas and Dr. Virginia Caine of the Marion County Public Health Department.
According to organizers, the event will be focused on combating myths surrounding the vaccine.
The discussion gets underway at 6 p.m. on Facebook Wednesday.
Also, Spanish-speaking residents on Wednesday, March 4, will be able to access a webinar in Spanish.
To RSVP and for more information on Wednesday evening’s talk, click here.
For more info and to RSVP for the Thursday discussion, click here.