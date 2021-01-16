Convention Center tests $7M in COVID upgrades with thousands at JAMFest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands of people are expected in the city this weekend for the JAMFest Cheer Super Nationals.

It’s the 19th year Indy has hosted JAMFest, but the cheerleader competition will feel different this year during the coronavirus pandemic. Even before participants set foot inside, entrances are limited, and there are signs clearly stating “No mask. No entry.”

News 8 talked Friday with three cheerleaders who drove from Pennsylvania to be in Indianapolis this weekend for the cheerleading event. They are just a few of the 18,000 athletes expected in Indianapolis for the major competition.

One cheerleader said, “I’m just happy we can have a competition amongst the virus and everything. So, I’m really excited to compete tomorrow.”

Another said, “It seems like there’s a lot of precautions. Only so many people can come in. We have to wear our masks, and then we try to social-distance and wash our hands and everything. I’m not too worried about it since everyone’s kind of doing their part.”

Morgan Snyder, director of public relations with Visit Indy, the city’s tourism arm, said this weekend’s events will have the highest safety levels for the athletes and the city.

The Visit Indy leader said it’s taking every convention day-by-day and health plan-by-health plan.

“You’re seeing some new conventions and some old conventions come into the city,” Snyder said. “You’re actually going to see that between now and President’s Day weekend. We have events in the city every weekend, all events under health and safety protocols and approved by the Marion County (Public) Health Department.”

Visit Indy is already working on bringing more conventions to Indianapolis while working closely with the Public Health Department.

The Indiana Convention Center, which is hosting the event, spent $7 million in COVID-19 safety upgrades:

Temperature and health screenings.

Face coverings in common areas and event spaces.

Built-in 6-foot physical distancing measures for floor plans, seating areas, and crowd management.

Limited and designated entry and exit doors.

One-way travel markers in hallways and corridors.

Additional hand-sanitizing stations.

24/7 air-circulation and hospital-grade air filters. “So, it’s pumping in air from the outside on a very consistent basis. You will also see a new cleaning system inside, which is a Clorox 360 cleaning process that is taking place very consistently,” Snyder said.

Plexiglass shields at all service areas.

Modified food service policies, including cashless and touchless point of sale, in subsequent stages (when allowed).

Enhanced training on COVID-19 related practices and protocols for all staff.

The Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium also have posted more detailed information on their COVID-19 mitigation plan.

The Indiana State Department of Health on Friday reported 42 more Hoosier deaths; that brings the total to 8,872. A total of 583,160 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Statement

“Marion County moving into the state’s ‘red’ category for COVID-19 activity does not impact, as of now, the current public health order/restrictions for Marion County. The Marion County Public Health Department works closely with the Indiana Convention Center on approving risk mitigation plans for all of its large events, as required in the current public health order in Marion County, to make sure health safety protocols are in place and that events are in compliance with the public health order and include recommended health safety precautions – including social distancing, mask wearing, disinfecting/cleaning, concessions, and limiting the flow and number of people gathered in one area. Everyone should continue wearing masks when going out in public, practice social distancing, wash hands, and take the necessary precautions to protect their health and the health of others. We continue to monitor COVID-19 activity in Marion County and strive to protect residents and help our community recover safely.” Curt Brantingham; media, public relations coordinator for the Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County, and the Marion County Public Health Department

