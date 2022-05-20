Coronavirus

COVID-19 booster shot now available to young Hoosiers

On June 9, 2021, pediatrician Christiane Thiele vaccinates a boy with the coronavirus vaccine Comirnaty from Biontech-Pfizer in Viersen, Germany. (David Young/picture alliance via Getty Images)
by: Amani Gates
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers aged 5-11 can now receive the booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

After this weeks authorization from the U.S. FDA and CDC, The Indiana Department of Health has given vaccine providers the go ahead to administer boosters of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine to children who last dose was given at least five months ago.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only one authorized for children of the age group.

Booster shots have been shown to increase protection from hospitalization and death of the virus and it’s variant.

To find a vaccine location visit the website or call Indiana 211 (866-211-9966) for further assistance.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indiana governor heading to World Economic Forum in Davos￼

Indiana News /

4 Indiana men among suspects charged in federal drug trafficking investigation

Crime Watch 8 /

Finding Faith: Amanda Wolf to handcycle in Global 6K for Water

Life.Style.Live! /

Behind the Bricks: Dario Franchitti reminisces on friendship with Dan Wheldon

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.