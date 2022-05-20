Coronavirus

COVID-19 booster shot now available to young Hoosiers

On June 9, 2021, pediatrician Christiane Thiele vaccinates a boy with the coronavirus vaccine Comirnaty from Biontech-Pfizer in Viersen, Germany. (David Young/picture alliance via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers aged 5-11 can now receive the booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

After this weeks authorization from the U.S. FDA and CDC, The Indiana Department of Health has given vaccine providers the go ahead to administer boosters of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine to children who last dose was given at least five months ago.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only one authorized for children of the age group.

Booster shots have been shown to increase protection from hospitalization and death of the virus and it’s variant.

To find a vaccine location visit the website or call Indiana 211 (866-211-9966) for further assistance.