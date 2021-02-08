COVID-19 or the flu? Here’s how to tell the difference

PICTURE POSED BY MODEL A man sneezes into a tissue. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 14, 2020. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire (Photo by Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Flu deaths in Indiana are markedly lower this year. As of this week, only three Hoosiers have died from the flu compared to the 50 who passed during this same time last year.

Health officials say we’re experiencing a milder flu season across the country, but the drop in cases might also be largely due to the precautions people are taking to avoid the coronavirus.

But flu season hasn’t hit its peak just yet and cases could still pick up. It’s important to stay vigilant and safe between now and May, when the flu tends to trail off. Equally important is to know the signs and symptoms as well as similarities and differences between the flu and COVID-19:

News 8’s medical reporter, Dr. Mary Elizabeth Gillis, D.Ed., is a classically trained medical physiologist and biobehavioral research scientist. She has been a health, medical and science reporter for over 5 years. Her work has been featured in national media outlets. You can follow her on Facebook @DrMaryGillis.

