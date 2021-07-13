Coronavirus

COVID-19 outbreak reported after Ohio church retreat

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses, 2020. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Credit: CDC/Alissa Eckert, MSMI, Dan Higgins, MAMS. (Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (AP) — Local health officials are reporting a COVID-19 outbreak among people who attended a church retreat in Ohio several weeks ago.

Public health officials said more than 800 people attended the Baptist Church retreat at Camp Chautauqua in Miamisburg, Ohio, from June 27 to July 3.

The retreat included attendees and churches from Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana.

Officials said at least 30 cases among attendees living in Ohio and Kentucky have been identified so far.

Lacking contact information, officials are asking anyone who may have attended to contact them or their local health department.