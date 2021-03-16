Coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility lowered; Hoosiers 45 and older can sign up

FILE: Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, on March 16, 2020, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – More Hoosiers are now eligible to sign up for the coronavirus vaccine.

The Indiana State Department of Health lowered the age to those 45 and older on Tuesday.

Additionally, healthcare workers, first responders and educators are all eligible to sign up for the shots.

For more information and to sign up for the shot, click here.

