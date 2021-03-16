COVID-19 vaccine eligibility lowered; Hoosiers 45 and older can sign up

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – More Hoosiers are now eligible to sign up for the coronavirus vaccine.
The Indiana State Department of Health lowered the age to those 45 and older on Tuesday.
Additionally, healthcare workers, first responders and educators are all eligible to sign up for the shots.
For more information and to sign up for the shot, click here.