Coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccines available for Indiana kids under the age of 5

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccines are now available at some Indiana providers for children between 6 months and 5 years of age.

The state has updated its website to include private healthcare providers, local health departments, some hospitals, and some pharmacies locations that have the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for kids in the age group.

Vaccines are available on a walk-in basis for most locations, or parents can set up an appointment with their healthcare provider.

Vaccine shipments are staggered and parents are encouraged to contact the provider before arriving to ensure the dose is available.

Shipments will continue to arrive this week at participating locations.

To set up appointments and register online, visit www.ourshot.in.gov.