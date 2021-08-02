Coronavirus

COVID delta variant symptoms differ between the vaccinated and unvaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Back in June, the delta variant accounted for 10% of cases nationwide.

One month later, that number is up to 83%.

Initially, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed a general overview of symptoms specific to the mutation, which included runny nose, sneezing, symptoms that could be mistaken for a common cold. This is unlike what’s seen in typical coronavirus infections such as shortness of breath, severe fatigue and loss of taste and smell to name a few.

But now the CDC has parsed out the differences in symptoms of the delta variant between vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

For Vaccinated

Runny Nose.

Sneezing.

Common cold-like.

For Unvaccinated