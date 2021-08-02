COVID delta variant symptoms differ between the vaccinated and unvaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Back in June, the delta variant accounted for 10% of cases nationwide.
One month later, that number is up to 83%.
Initially, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed a general overview of symptoms specific to the mutation, which included runny nose, sneezing, symptoms that could be mistaken for a common cold. This is unlike what’s seen in typical coronavirus infections such as shortness of breath, severe fatigue and loss of taste and smell to name a few.
But now the CDC has parsed out the differences in symptoms of the delta variant between vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
For Vaccinated
- Runny Nose.
- Sneezing.
- Common cold-like.
For Unvaccinated
- Fever or chills.
- Cough.
- Shortness of breath.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Fatigue.
- Muscle or body aches.
- Headache.
- Loss of taste and smell.
- Sore throat.
- Congestion.
- Runny nose.
- Nausea.PICTURE POSED BY MODEL A man sneezes into a tissue. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 14, 2020. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire (Photo by Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images)
- Vomiting.