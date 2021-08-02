Coronavirus

COVID delta variant symptoms differ between the vaccinated and unvaccinated

A man sneezes into a tissue on March 14, 2020. (Photo Illustration/Ben Birchall/PA Wire via Getty Images)
by: Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Back in June, the delta variant accounted for 10% of cases nationwide.

One month later, that number is up to 83%.

Initially, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed a general overview of symptoms specific to the mutation, which included runny nose, sneezing, symptoms that could be mistaken for a common cold. This is unlike what’s seen in typical coronavirus infections such as shortness of breath, severe fatigue and loss of taste and smell to name a few.

But now the CDC has parsed out the differences in symptoms of the delta variant between vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

For Vaccinated

  • Runny Nose.
  • Sneezing.
  • Common cold-like.

For Unvaccinated

  • Fever or chills.
  • Cough.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Difficulty breathing.
  • Fatigue.
  • Muscle or body aches.
  • Headache.
  • Loss of taste and smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • Congestion.
  • Runny nose.
  • Nausea.
  • Vomiting.

