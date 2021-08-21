Coronavirus

COVID safety top priority throughout Indiana State Fair, organizers say

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friday was Brandi Bennett’s first time ever at the Indiana State Fair.

“We’re excited. I wanted to bring the kiddos,” said Bennett, of Westfield.

Like some other people, she decided to wear a mask at the fairgrounds, although they are not required for fully vaccinated people.

“Just being safe. I know there are still breakthrough cases, and the Delta variant’s still super contagious. So just being cautious for these guys,” Bennett said.

At the fair, News 8 saw people mostly not wearing masks outside, although some people did. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommends fully vaccinated people mask up in public indoor places.

The Indiana State Fair has a host of COVID-19 safety protocols.

Fair officials say guest safety and COVID safety is their No. 1 priority. They have more than 500 hand sanitizers and hand-washing stations across the fairgrounds.

IU Health hosts a vaccination station inside the Hoosier Lottery Expo Hall. Both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines are available to anyone 12 and older. An IU Health spokesperson told News 8 they’ve given 352 vaccines at the fair so far.

Sharon Smith, with the Indiana State Fair, said sanitizer is being used quite a bit.

“Hand sanitizer is being given out at all the gates as well. People are really enjoying the fact that we’re spreading out the crowds. Adding that extra weekend on the front end has really spread out attendance and it’s been very manageable,” Smith said.

Fair officials tell News 8 their COVID safety protocols have been well received by people at the fair.

“I believe the fair has done a great job providing those safety protocols for all people here at the fair,” said Rodney Dedeaux, of Indianapolis.

Desiree Biggers told News 8 she was determined to have a good time at the fair, despite the pandemic: “Enjoy the fair! We didn’t get to have it last year. We didn’t get to have a lot of stuff last year. So don’t live in fear, but live in caution. Understand that COVID is a real thing. I had COVID a few months ago. But also understand that, like, we’re still human and we’ll get through it together as long as we work together.”

The last day of the fair is Sunday.