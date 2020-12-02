‘Disney on Ice’ set to return to Indianapolis in January with new virus precautions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bankers Life Fieldhouse will welcome guests back to the arena for the “Disney on Ice” show. But this time around, it’s going to be different.

The show has been on hiatus since March because of the pandemic.

A Marion County Public Health Department spokesperson said they are reviewing the risk mitigation plan for the show planned for January.

The show will follow COVID-19 safety standards and introduce a new “Guest Wellness Enhancements” plan to help keep families safe at its live events.

“Having to be on the sideline and not being able to bring the joy and magic to families like you’re used to doing on a nightly basis is somewhat disheartening,” said Jenifer Maninger, Feld Entertainment senior global public relations director.

The title of the show this year is “Dream Big.”

“Every story begins with a dream. I think we are seeing this right now, now that people are taking this time. They wouldn’t normally have this long of a pause in their life. They’re just taking a look to see, ‘What is my dream?’ We are seeing a lot of people pursue passions that they weren’t before,” said Maninger.

The “Guest Wellness Enhancements” plan includes: ticketless entry, pod seating, seating capacity at 25% and required face masks.

“We’ve stayed in isolation until we we could put a plan in place where we felt not only our skaters and crew and staff were safe but also where we could safely bring families into venues so they, too, can enjoy the magical experience of ‘Disney on Ice’ in a safe environment,” said Maninger.

Daniel Davis doesn’t have children but he said if he did, he would take them to show. He said he supports live entertainment coming back to Indianapolis as long as it’s done safely.

“I think it’s great. It’s been a real bummer with everything being shut down; it’s great,” said Davis.

Even though the show will not be able to accommodate a full audience, Maninger said they’re just happy to get back on the ice.

“Families should feel confident we have done everything possible to make sure we are taking their wellness in consideration,” said Maninger.

