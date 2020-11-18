Diverse patients vital to AstraZeneca vaccine trials; 200 Hoosiers enrolled so far

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The race for a COVID-19 vaccine is underway, with three pharmaceutical powerhouses leading the charge. One of them — AztraZeneca– is beginning the final phases of its vaccine trial right here in Indiana.

Two-thirds of participants taking part in the study will get the vaccine. The others will receive a placebo. Neither the participants nor the researchers know who is getting which. The study is being done at IU School of Medicine here in Indianapolis.

So far about 200 Hoosiers have been enrolled in the program. Researchers say they need a diverse pools of volunteers.

“The diversity has been the same from the people who have signed up for screening versus those who come in for enrollments. We’ve been able to maintain our diversity,” said lead AstraZeneca researcher Cynthia Brown.

Indiana has seen high rates of transmission. This vaccine trial — like the others– will focus on creating immunity from the protein that creates the virus.

In about a month’s time, roughly 200 people have been enrolled in the COVID-19 vaccine trial. The participants come from all backgrounds.

“I’m really hopeful that my little bit of participation will eventually go along way,” said Mia McLendon.

“At 79, I have a few years left but not many and I want to enjoy them,” Joe Morris said.

But researchers are putting a bigger call out to Black, Hispanic and older Hoosiers to take the step and volunteer — groups that have disproportionately been impacted by the virus.

Ashley Meager is a Hispanic participant, but also a general surgeon at IU Health and said she felt it necessary to participate in the trial. She said if she’s not willing to take the vaccine, how could she ask that of her patients?

“I know in certain minority communities, there is a lot of nervousness about being in a trial and medical experiments. And there has to do with kind of the systemic racist history of medical care. So we have to be very careful to reach out to those communities and educate them. And not coerce them,” Meager said.

