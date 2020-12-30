Doctors using over-the-counter medication to treat coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An aspirin a day may help to reduce coronavirus complications. That’s according to researchers from the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Elaine Hanh Le, chief medical officer at Healthline, about the benefits of the over-the-counter drug for those with severe coronavirus.

The published study, Le says, compared coronavirus infected patients who took aspirin for medical reasons versus those who did not. Results showed the group taking aspirin were less likely to be on a mechanical ventilator, admitted to the ICU and die compared to those not taking it.

To see the entire interview, click on the video.

