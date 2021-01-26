Doing this could spread COVID-19 more than coughing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Talking to a person with COVID-19 is just as dangerous as when they cough your way, a new study claims.

Researchers from the University of Cambridge found infected air droplets from a cough linger anywhere between one and seven minutes. Droplets dispersed from talking, however, can remain airborne for up to 30 minutes with just a 30-second conversation. The study was published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society.

“Speaking is a very important issue that has to be considered because it produces much finer particles [than coughing] and these particles can be suspended in amounts that are sufficient to cause the disease,” lead author, Dr. Pedro Magalhães de Oliveira, said in an interview with The Guardian.

The study was conducted in a laboratory and findings might differ if it were conducted in a real-world setting. Still, researchers say the results again point to the need to socially distance, wear a mask and properly ventilate enclosed spaces.

News 8’s medical reporter, Dr. Mary Elizabeth Gillis, D.Ed., is a classically trained medical physiologist and biobehavioral research scientist. She has been a health, medical and science reporter for over 5 years. Her work has been featured in national media outlets. You can follow her on Facebook @DrMaryGillis.

