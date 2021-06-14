Coronavirus

Downtown Indy bar finds successful first weekend with no masks, fewer restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When News 8 stopped by The Whistle Stop bar on Sunday, all was quiet, giving owner Rob Strong a chance to reflect on the previous two nights.

“It was really awesome, great to see everybody downtown again,” Strong said.

It was a weekend Marion County business owners had looked forward to for quite some time. People who had been fully vaccinated were no longer required to wear face coverings, and bars and restaurants could up their capacity. Bar and restaurant capacity in Marion County is capped at 75%; most of the surrounding counties are back to 100%.

“People were dancing on the sidewalks, and having people come in without their masks on and seeing smiles and jubilated faces was pretty amazing,” Strong said.

Strong said different rules in different counties made enforcement extremely tough, and people downtown agreed. “It’s nice to get together with people and go out and get to enjoy normal life again,” Keegan Beineke said.

Morgan Fleming said, “I think it’s wonderful that we finally don’t have to cover up half our faces when we are trying to communicate with other people.”

Strong hopes after the success he saw this past weekend, the momentum only continues in the coming weeks. “Let’s go for 100%. Let’s do it. We can obviously handle it. Numbers are down. Everybody’s getting their vaccines. Let’s go.”