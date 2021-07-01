Coronavirus

Dr. Adams testifies to Congress on strategies to overcome vaccine hesitancy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. Jerome Adams, WISH-TV medical expert, faced lawmakers Thursday on Capitol Hill.

The former U.S. surgeon general testified on vaccine hesitancy and how to overcome it.

Adams’ testimony focused on misinformation, mistrust and misperception. He says a strategy to get more people vaccinated is to stop talking about it in political terms and find different spokespeople for different groups.

“I’ve never heard a single person say, ‘I’m not getting vaccinated because I’m a Republican.’ I’ve heard plenty of people say, ‘I won’t get vaccinated because I don’t trust the government. I don’t trust the health care system.’ And when we focus on this mistrust versus focusing on this political ideology, we win people,” Adams said in his testimony.

You’ve urged people to get the politics out of vaccinations and not to automatically assume political reasons for those who are skeptical, right?

“Exactly. We’ve got the Delta variant really now over 20%, 25% in the United States. That’s a real threat. And when you look at the fact that we’re relaxing restrictions, it’s really going to be on each and every one of us in our communities to try to put up a protective wall against that Delta variant. The way we do it is with vaccines. But unfortunately we’re still lagging behind where we want to be. And I went to D.C. today to help us think about how we can reach out to those groups that are vaccine hesitant,” Adams said.

One of the people who testified with you — someone who had refused to get the vaccine then got COVID-19 — had to have a double lung transplant.

“Exactly. Mr. Joshua Garza was there telling his story, and it really struck me because he spoke about when he had to tell his 12-year-old that daddy might not be coming home again. And I have an 11-year-old daughter at home. I can’t imagine telling her that. But he shared the story because so many people out there think this can’t happen to me. This was a young guy, with a 12-year-old child, who ended up needing a double lung transplant because of COVID. You probably are going to be OK if you get COVID, but you don’t want to roll those dice. You don’t want to take that chance when we have a safe and effective vaccine available,” Adams said.

What is the best way to have that conversation with a friend or family member who just still isn’t sure about getting the shot?

“Well, compassion and patience — certainly not shame and blame. I usually start off with my family members, my friends by asking them, ‘Why are you hesitant?’ and then sharing with them the facts that I have, in a nonjudgmental form or sending them to resources that I used to get those questions answered. And then ultimately by telling them, ‘Don’t trust me. Trust her own individual health provider. Talk to your own doctor or nurse because we know those are the people who we trust the most with our health, with our health choices,'” Adams said.

Ahead of the Fourth of July, Marion County has dropped its restrictions, but as we talk about the Delta variant, what precautions should we be taking this weekend?

“Well, COVID is on offense and we want to make sure we’ve got our defense ready. I’m already thinking about the Colts here. Sorry about that. But our defense is vaccinations. It’s masking if we’re not vaccinated. But even masking when we’re outside of our bubble and around people we don’t know who may have the Delta variant — and social distancing. It’s being outdoors; it’s ventilation. So I just want people to think about using as many parts of that defensive wall that they can to protect themselves when they’re going out this weekend. If you’re vaccinated, you’re likely OK, especially with Pfizer or Moderna. But either way, remember that Delta variant — we don’t know what we don’t know yet. So it’s better to be safe than sorry,” Adams said.