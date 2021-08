Coronavirus

Dr. Jerome Adams discusses lack of COVID-19 testing in schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV medical expert and former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams is calling on the federal government as well as individual states to create a better system for COVID-19 testing in schools.

Adams spoke with News 8’s Phil Sanchez on Monday about the challenges families are having trying to get tests for their children, something he has personal experience with.

Click on the video to listen to the full interview.