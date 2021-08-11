Dr. Jerome Adams on booster shots and pregnant women getting vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV medical expert and former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams was live in the News 8 studio on Wednesday to provide his perspective on the latest developments in the fight against COVID-19.
He shared his thoughts on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention potentially authorizing booster shots for people who are immunocompromised and recommending women who are pregnant get vaccinated.
Click on the video to watch the full interview.