Coronavirus

Dr. Jerome Adams on the new omicron variant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former U.S. Surgeon General and WISH-TV medical expert Dr. Jerome Adams spoke with News 8’s Phil Sanchez on Monday about the latest developments with the new omicron variant.

They discussed the most important things that need to be determined about the variant, why the development of another variant is not surprising and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending all adults get a booster shot.

Click on the video to watch the full interview.