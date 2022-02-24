Coronavirus

Dr. Jerome Adams talks about CDC plans to ease pandemic mask guidelines

(AP/WISH) — The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday will announce a change to the metrics it uses to determine whether to recommend face coverings, shifting from looking at COVID-19 case counts to a more holistic view of risk from the coronavirus to a community. Under current guidelines, masks are recommended for people residing in communities of substantial or high transmission — roughly 95% of U.S. counties, according to the latest data.

The new metrics will still consider caseloads, but also take into account hospitalizations and local hospital capacity, which have been markedly improved during the emergence of the omicron variant. That strain is highly transmissible, but indications are that it is less severe than earlier strains, particularly for people who are fully vaccinated and boosted. Under the new guidelines, the vast majority of Americans will no longer live in areas where indoor masking in public is recommended, based on current data.

The new policy comes as the Biden administration moves to shift its focus to preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19, rather than all instances of infection, as part of a strategy adjustment for a new “phase” in the response as the virus becomes endemic.

The two people familiar with the change spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the CDC’s action before the announcement.

Before The Associated Press article was posted Monday night, Dr. Jerome Adams, WISH-TV medical expert and former U.S. surgeon general, talked about what he knew about the coming changes.

During News 8 at 5 p.m. Monday, Adams said, “I’ve been talking to my sources still in government and what they’re telling me is they’re trying to give communities real evidence-based ways to determine when should we start relaxing mitigation measures, and that’s what I’ve always said to you. I said, look, we need to move forward. If we’re doing the right things and the numbers are moving in the right direction, we can take our foot off the gas a little bit. If we’re going in the wrong direction, we need to put our foot on the brakes a little bit.”

Adams says it’s uncertain what the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will present Tuesday, but he adds that Indiana is “going in the right direction.”

“In my opinion, we are moving in the right direction. Cases are about a tenth of what they were a month ago. So, good on Hoosiers for that.”

However, Indiana is lagging behind other parts of the United States and the rest of the world on vaccination and booster shot rates.

“But numbers, hospitalizations, cases and deaths fortunately going in the right direction, though far too high,” Adams said. “I want people to know that we’re going in the right direction and what I hear is that the CDC is going to look at our cases per 100,000. Those are going in the right direction as an initial gig. Then they’re gonna look at our hospitalizations … how those are going in the right direction every single day, and then they’re going to look at our hospital and ICU capacity again going in the right direction. So, take heart that things are moving in the direction we want to, there are some places in the state that actually are in a good spot….”

Adams also talked during the interview with News 8’s Phil Sanchez about cancer screenings and maternal mortality during the COVID-19 pandemic.