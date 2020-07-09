Dr. Virginia Caine answers questions about Marion County mask mandate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Marion County’s mask mandate goes into effect Thursday morning.

But there are still a lot of questions surrounding the order.

The Director of the Marion County Public Health Department, Dr. Virgina Caine stopped by Daybreak Thursday.

She answered a number of questions about the order, including how will she know if the mandate is working, why masks matter and if Indianapolis is in danger of becoming a hotspot.

Additionally, Caine talked about what led to the mask mandate in Marion County.

