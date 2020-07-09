Coronavirus

Dr. Virginia Caine answers questions about Marion County mask mandate

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Marion County’s mask mandate goes into effect Thursday morning.

But there are still a lot of questions surrounding the order.

The Director of the Marion County Public Health Department, Dr. Virgina Caine stopped by Daybreak Thursday.

She answered a number of questions about the order, including how will she know if the mandate is working, why masks matter and if Indianapolis is in danger of becoming a hotspot.

Additionally, Caine talked about what led to the mask mandate in Marion County.

To watch the entire segment and to hear questions you may have about the mandate answered, click on the video.

