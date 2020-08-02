Elwood school will use e-learning after staff members test positive for COVID-19

ELWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — One Elwood school will use e-learning next week after a number of staff members in the district tested positive for the coronavirus, the district superintendent confirmed Saturday night.

Superintendent Joe Brown didn’t say how many staff members had tested positive or whether those staff members were teachers but did confirm that no students — other than their own children — had been in close contact with them.

Because a few staff of Elwood Junior Senior High School were in close contact with one of the diagnosed employees, students at that school will have e-learning days for the week of Aug. 3-7, Brown said.

According to Brown, no coaches or athletes were infected, so practices will continue.

School started on Thursday for the district’s three schools and 1,476 students. The district has 112 full-time educators, according to the Indiana Department of Education.

Full statement from the superintendent:

Elwood Community School Corporation had staff members that tested positive for COVID-19 this week. All of these individuals were tested prior to our school year starting. Other than their own children, zero of our students were considered to be within close contact of these staff members. A few staff members at Elwood Junior Senior High School were within close contact with a staff member that tested positive. Due to this, all students at Elwood Junior Senior High School will be doing eLearning the week of August 3rd. Since no coaches or student athletes were within close contact, we will continue with our athletic programming. Joe Brown, superintendent of Elwood Community School Corporation

Also on Saturday, Southern Hancock schools confirmed that a New Palestine High School football player tested positive for COVID-19, days before school is set to begin for the district.

On Thursday night, in neighboring Greenfield-Central schools, the district confirmed a student tested positive for coronavirus on the first day of school. Also on Thursday, the Avon school district in Hendricks County said it learned that an Avon High School staff member tested positive for COVID-19. A district spokesperson said that staff member had not been at the school during the week or been in close contact with any employees or students.

