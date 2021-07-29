Coronavirus

Eskenazi hospital, Indianapolis EMS to require COVID-19 vaccine for employees

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Vaccination against COVID-19 will now be required for employees of the Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County, which includes the Marion County Public Health Department, Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services, Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital and some long-term care facilities.

Employees have until Sept. 20 to be fully vaccinated, and similar to the corporation’s flu vaccination policy, employees can follow a process to request vaccine exemptions for health or religious reasons, the corporation said Thursday.

The corporation said the decision to mandate vaccination came “as pandemic-related hospitalizations again begin to rise in the United States.”

Ascension on Tuesday announced it would require all of its employees, which include those at Ascension St. Vincent, to be vaccinated by Nov. 12. Remote workers, independent physicians and advanced practice providers as well as vendors and volunteers entering Ascension facilities are all included in Ascension’s requirement. Exemptions are available for those with medical conditions or “strongly held religious beliefs.”

IU Health and Community Health announced in June that they are requiring all employees to get vaccinated.