Experts growing more concerned about COVID-19 variants

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two new coronavirus variants are raising concern among experts across the globe as increasing researchers show they are more contagious, more deadly and may be less resistant to vaccines.

In a recent report, researchers found 2% of people previously infected with the coronavirus were reinfected–this time with the South African strain. The same study found the variant, named B.1.351, is responsible for more than 90% of new cases in South Africa.

Health officials announced it would discontinue using the AstraZeneca vaccine in the country because it did not show significant protection against the B.1.351.

New data also suggests another variant, this one from the U.K., can spread up to 45% faster than other strains and may also be less responsive to vaccines.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Amy Beth Kressel, director of infection prevention at Eskenazi Health, who says the most important thing to do right now is curb hospitalizations and deaths.

“When we vaccinate people, there are a number of things we hope to accomplish with the vaccine. If we are very lucky, we will prevent every single case of infection and also prevent transmission. But vaccines don’t have to do all that to be useful.”

Kressler says, so far, all vaccines are effective in decreasing hospitalizations and death. The best thing we can do now, she adds, is to hunker down and continue to wear masks, stay away from crowds and avoid unnecessary travel.

Indiana State Department of Health on Monday reported 58 more Hoosier deaths, bringing the total to 11,459. A total of 640,744 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

