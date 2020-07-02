Fairgrounds Fun Park faces challenge from online petition seeking to cancel it

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The company that has operated the midway for the Indiana State Fair has now rented the 13 acres at the Indiana State Fairgrounds to hold their own midway this year, but they are facing some push back.

In about a month the space behind the grand stands at the Indiana State Fairgrounds is scheduled to host the Fairgrounds Fun Park, which is kind of like a state fair event, without the animals, the farmers or sideshows that Dick Wolfsie writes about.

Since the announcement of the planned fun park, hundreds of people have signed an online petition to cancel it. The organizer of the petition is Jody Madeira, an Indiana University law professor who specializes in public health issues.

“I was mystified because the original state fair had been canceled basically because of coronavirus and yet we had been recieved news that there was going to be another fair consisting of basically the same things that you would find at the state fair, only this one is going on despite a surge in corona cases” said Madeira.

The petition cites concerns about safety guidelines that say are marginal at best, and would make contact tracing almost impossible.

“And the problem is that even though we could say if you don’t agree just stay home, the problem is if we have a super spreader event in our community, if we have a fair that opens up at the fairgrounds, if we have a school that doesn’t require masks or doesn’t follow proper procedures, then this affects the entire community,” said Madeira.

Even though the event is not scheduled to open for another four weeks, COVID-19 cases remain steady across the state and the city of Indianapolis.

Alicia Thomas, spokesperson for North American Midway entertainment, says they are in contact with local and state health departments.

“We are requiring masks for all of our employees and contractors. They are highly recommended from guests. We are providing additional hand sanitizers and hand-washing stations through the grounds and sanitizing the rides, the high-touch areas through the day,” said Thomas.

North American Midway Entertainment is scheduled to open the Fairgrounds Fun Park along Main Street with fewer rides than the state fair and with many of the same food vendors as the state fair.

Wednesday during Gov. Holcomb’s briefing, Dr. Kristina Box didn’t offer a ringing endorsement for any fair activity.

“I know that from a state level the concept of the carnival and the rides is still under discussion and I will have a time shortly to talk to the CEO of the fairgrounds about what may happen in August,” said Dr. Box.

The event organizer says the number of people allowed in the space will be limited in order to maintain social distancing guidelines and there will be additional sanitizing stations in place.